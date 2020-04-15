SEPTA offers masks to riders on select bus, train lines

article

SEPTA will offer masks to riders on select bus and train lines starting this week in an effort to quell the novel coronavirus.

A SEPTA spokesperson says they plan to distribute 20,000 surgical masks to riders as long as their supply allows.

The masks will be available aboard select buses and Market-Frankford/Broad Street trains. Several major transportation hubs, including 69th Street, 15th Street, Suburban and Jefferson Stations, will have masks available for riders.

Additionally, SEPTA employees at high-risk of exposure to the novel virus have been issued Personal Protective Equipment. SEPTA says 61,000 surgical masks, 8,700 neck gators, and 1,500 bandanas have been given to employees.

SEPTA recently revoked its one-day-old mask mandate, after a video surfaced of a man allegedly being dragged off a bus for not wearing a mask surfaced on the internet.

SEPTA is now "strongly encouraging" passengers to wear a facial covering.

