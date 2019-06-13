Treat your dad: Deals, specials and free stuff for Father’s Day

What better way to spend Father’s Day than by giving your dad the royal treatment?

Celebrate dad at some of his favorite restaurants that are offering some great discounts on father-favorite foods. Whether it’s a sweet dessert or a savory steak, check out these super special deals for a super special dad.

P.F. Chang's

This famous Asian chain is celebrating dad jokes and dim sum. Now through June 19, you can get a $10 bonus card for yourself when you pick up a gift card for $50 or more.

Grub Burger Bar

At participating locations, you can treat dad to his favorite burger or sandwich and a beer for $10. The offer is valid from June 14 to 16, 2019.

Advertisement

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse

Dads who dine in on Father’s Day at participating locations will be rewarded with a $25 gift card for a future visit. To make the deal a bit sweeter, anyone can get a bonus $50 bonus card for every $200 gift card purchased online. Select locations are also open early to help you celebrate dad.

Macaroni Grill

On Father's Day, all Macaroni Grill locations will be offering a special two-course prix fixe menu for just $25. It will feature entrée favorites like Sorrento Lemon Chicken, Steak and Potatoes or Grilled Mahi-Mahi, plus the Decadent Chocolate Cake, Lemon Passion or Sticky Toffee Pudding cake for dessert.

Boston Market

To celebrate Father's Day, Boston Market is offering a family meal deal for $34.99. It includes a whole rotisserie chicken, a half-rack of ribs, four sides and four pieces of cornbread from June 14 through June 16.

TCBY

After your Father’s Day meal, treat your dad to a sweet dessert. The Country’s Best Yogurt is offering dads frozen yogurt, with the first six ounces FREE!

Wienerschnitzel

Dad not a fan of frozen yogurt? No problem. At participating locations, Wienerschnitzel is offering a FREE Old-Fashioned Sundae on June 16 just for dads.

Ancestry DNA

Want to help Dad get to know himself a bit more? Ancestry’s popular at-home DNA kit is just $59 for Father’s Day. One of the company’s lowest prices ever, the deal will last until June 17, with no code necessary. Additionally, you can also score free shipping on your own purchase of DNA kits.