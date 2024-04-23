Trenton carjackings: Uptick in violent carjackings has officials, residents concerned

A sudden uptick in violent carjackings in and around Trenton, New Jersey has captured the attention of officials and residents alike while solutions are not easy to come by.

Smiles all around outside a bakery in Trenton’s South Ward. The owner and community activists are working with the fire department to donate used firefighting equipment to the residents of Guatemala.

The mayor has come with his blessings while focused on darker concerns.

Mayor Reed Gusciora said, "Trenton could use more police on the streets. I think the residents are asking for that. It’s a matter of resources, but there seems to be an uptick of carjackings across the country."

Violent carjackings in and around New Jersey’s Capital City are drawing the attention of law enforcement and residents alike.

April 11th, early morning in Trenton, two men and a woman are seen in surveillance images pulling off a "strong-armed" carjacking and roll to a Wawa across the river in Morrisville, Bucks County where they beat a 64-year-old woman and took her car.

Evelyn Johnson moved to Morrisville after growing up in Trenton. She said, "You always have to be aware who’s next to you, who’s behind you, in front of you, even if you’re in a car or not even, if you’re walking into a store."

Last month, 26-year-old Andre Gordon carjacks a woman in Trenton and drives to Bucks County where police say he slaughters three family members before returning to Trenton and eventually captured.

Damian Malave is running for Trenton City Council to represent the 22-thousand residents of the South Ward. He said, "At 1 o’clock in the morning, we need police presence. Right when people come home from work, hardworking citizens, especially in urban areas like Trenton, we need protection."

The mayor said he wants to add 50 cops to the 260 now on the beat to combat carjackings and car thefts, but he needs the money.

Residents are wary. Candise Tanner, of Willingboro, said, "I have mace, but the first thing I do when I get in the car is lock the door."