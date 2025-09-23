Trenton community rallies for donation drive after devastating fire

In the wake of a tragic fire that swept through several row homes in Trenton, leaving nearly two dozen people homeless and claiming the life of 18-year-old Joseph Kokulo, the city is coming together to support affected families through a donation drive.

What we know:

The fire broke out late Friday night on North Olden Avenue, destroying seven homes and injuring three residents.

The community has been deeply impacted, with residents losing everything in a matter of minutes.

Mayor Reed Gusciora described the event as "devastating," highlighting the loss of young Joseph Kokulo and the ongoing recovery of two individuals still hospitalized.

What you can do:

The donation drive is being held at the West Ward Community Center, where the city is collecting items such as clothing, shoes, personal hygiene products, and gift cards to address the immediate needs of the displaced families.

Anita Sakaowski, a donor from Hamilton, expressed her motivation: "God bless them all. It takes our community to help out a little."

Kenneth Douglas, Director of Trenton Fire Emergency Services, emphasized the city's unity: "This city has always come together. The city takes care of the city. We’re the state’s capital, we support one another."

In addition to clothing and toiletries, the city is seeking food donations, including canned goods, cereal, and chips. Robert Popso, another donor, shared his personal connection: "I have two boys… 22 and 17 so when I saw that it kinda hits you so it’s the least I can do."

The donation drive will run every day this week through Friday, from noon to 8 p.m. at the West Ward Community Center in Trenton.

The community hopes that more people will see this opportunity to help and answer the call to make a difference in the lives of the affected families.

Additional details:

Donation Drop-off Location:

West Ward Recreation Center

351 Prospect Street

Trenton, NJ 08618

Donation Hours:

September 23 – September 26 | 12:00 p.m – 8:00 p.m.

Immediate Needs:

Gas Gift Cards

Walmart Gift Cards

Visa Gift Cards

Snacks, Chips, Fruit

Hygiene Products

Sanitary Products

Clothing Requests:

Men’s Clothing

Shirts: Small to Medium

Pants/Jeans: Sizes 28/28, 29/28, 29/30, 30/30, 34/30

Shoes: Sizes 7.5, 8

Women’s Clothing

Shirts: Small, Medium, Large, Extra Large

Pants/Jeans: Sizes 0, 12

Shoes: Sizes 4, 7.5

Cash donations are not being accepted at this time.