Trenton man arrested in Christmas Day arson that killed 2 men, investigators say

Officials announced Monday the arrest of a Trenton man who they say is responsible for a Christmas Day fire that killed 2 people.

Ronal Ordonez-Lima, 28, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated arson and five counts of arson in his alleged role for the fire that left two men dead.

The fire broke out at approximately 3:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Rusling Avenue. Trenton Communications received a 911 call reporting that people were trapped inside the home.

The Trenton Fire Department arrived at the scene and began efforts to extinguish the fire, which spread to five additional houses and multiple vehicles in the immediate vicinity.

At the time of the fire, six occupants were inside the home with four escaping from the residence.

Firefighters found two deceased adult males identified as Selvin Lima and Dilman Canpos.

Investigators say that surveillance footage and speaking to witnesses helped detectives determine that Ordonez-Lima set fire to the front porch.

Ordonez-Lima remains at the Mercer County Correction Center.

