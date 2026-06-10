Trenton mass shooting leaves 7 injured, no arrests reported

The Brief Seven people were shot overnight Tuesday in Trenton. Two people are in critical condition and five are in stable condition, according to police. No arrests have been reported and a motive is unknown.



Investigators say seven people were shot overnight Tuesday in Trenton.

What we know:

Officers from the Trenton Police Department were called to the area of Centre and Furman streets for reports of a shooting.

Police found seven victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to investigators.

Two people are in critical condition and five are in stable condition.

What we don't know:

A motive for the shooting remains unknown.

No arrests have been reported.