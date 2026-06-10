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Trenton mass shooting leaves 7 injured, no arrests reported

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Trenton
Published June 10, 2026 6:40 AM EDT
Published June 10, 2026 6:40 AM EDT

The Brief

    • Seven people were shot overnight Tuesday in Trenton.
    • Two people are in critical condition and five are in stable condition, according to police.
    • No arrests have been reported and a motive is unknown.

TRENTON - Investigators say seven people were shot overnight Tuesday in Trenton. 

What we know:

Officers from the Trenton Police Department were called to the area of Centre and Furman streets for reports of a shooting. 

Police found seven victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to investigators.

Two people are in critical condition and five are in stable condition.

What we don't know:

A motive for the shooting remains unknown. 

No arrests have been reported.

The Source

  • Information provided by the Trenton Police Department.

TrentonCrime & Public SafetyNews