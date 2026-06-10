Trenton mass shooting leaves 7 injured, no arrests reported
TRENTON - Investigators say seven people were shot overnight Tuesday in Trenton.
What we know:
Officers from the Trenton Police Department were called to the area of Centre and Furman streets for reports of a shooting.
Police found seven victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to investigators.
Two people are in critical condition and five are in stable condition.
What we don't know:
A motive for the shooting remains unknown.
No arrests have been reported.