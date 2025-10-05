Trenton officer shot on Perry Street on Saturday night, expected to recover

article

The Brief A Trenton officer was shot Saturday night. The incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Perry Street near North Clinton Ave. The officer is expected to recover.



A Trenton officer is recovering after being shot Saturday night, according to police.

What we know:

The officer was shot around 9 p.m. Saturday on Perry Street near North Clinton Ave. The New Jersey State PBA shared the news on social media, expressing gratitude for the officer's expected recovery.

The officer's family and the Trenton Police Department were mentioned in the post, asking for prayers and support during this time.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect or any details about the circumstances leading to the shooting have not been released.