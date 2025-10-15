Trial continues for Warminster man accused of killing his 25-year-old girlfriend

The Brief Jury deliberations in the trial of a Warminster man accused of killing his girlfriend are expected to start tomorrow. Video evidence and witness testimony have revealed new details about the case. The defense is not disputing the crime but is focusing on the reasons behind it.



Jury deliberations could begin tomorrow in the trial of a Warminster man accused of shooting his girlfriend in West Conshohocken.

Video evidence presented in court

What we know:

A detective presented Ring video footage from Alyssa Wiest's home, showing her running and screaming before being shot.

The prosecution says Michael Dutkiewicz used Alyssa's revolver to kill her shortly after she ended their relationship.

The video shows Dutkiewicz catching up with Wiest, followed by gunshots. Testimony revealed she was shot four times in the early morning hours of May 18th, three of the four shots fired outside of Wiest’s West Conshohocken home, with the final shot to her head. The prosecution claims the shooting occurred about 25 minutes after Wiest broke up with Dutkiewicz.

Video played in court also showed an interaction between Wiest and Dutkiewicz several minutes before the shooting.

Wiest is seen bringing a suitcase outside of her home, while Dutkiewicz appears to say, "Dude, can I get the rest of my things?" Wiest appears to say "You’re so dramatic," then the pair go back inside.

Wildwood connection:

After the crime, Dutkiewicz allegedly drove to his family's shore house in Wildwood, where he hid the gun in a toolbox in the garage. A detective testified that during the trip, after a certain point, cameras could no longer detect or read his license plate. Dutkiewicz's mother later called police, leading to his surrender. Detectives were brought back to the Wildwood home by Dutkiewicz’ parents, who showed them where the gun was.

Defense focuses on emotional state

What they're saying:

Dutkiewicz's defense attorney is not disputing who committed the crime but is questioning the motive. He argues that the breakup was unexpected and that emotions ran high after a night of drinking, noting Alyssa's blood alcohol level was nearly double the legal limit.

The defense also called witnesses to testify about Dutkiewicz's character and a woman who saw the couple being affectionate hours before the shooting. The judge denied a request to add a "voluntary manslaughter" charge.

Closing arguments are expected to begin Thursday morning.

What we don't know:

The jury's decision and the potential impact of the defense's argument remain to be seen as deliberations are set to begin in the coming days.