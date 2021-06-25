Triple shooting leaves man in critical condition in Cobbs Creek, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in the city's Cobbs Creek section.

It happened on the 800 block of South Cecil Street around 9 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a 52-year-old man and 22-year-old man were taken to Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.

A third victim, a man between the ages of 30-40, was shot once in the back. He is currently in critical condition.

Police say two weapons were recovered. So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

