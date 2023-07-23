Triple shooting near Grays Ferry park injures 2 men and 1 woman: police

article

Two men and a woman were the victims of gun violence near a park in Grays Ferry Saturday.

Police are searching for two shooters after the violence broke out Saturday night, just about 9:15, on the 3300 block of Reed Street.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace explained 17th District officers responded after multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots in the area of 33rd and Reed streets.

Police found three people with gunshot wounds when they arrived. Those victims were all transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Inspector Pace went on to say many people were out in the park enjoying the nicer weather at the time of the shooting. A 32-year-old woman, who appeared to have special needs and was innocently out in the park, was shot in the stomach.

Inspector Pace said the shooting motive was not obvious in the preliminary investigation, and police believe at least two shooters are responsible for the chaos, as multiple shell casings from two different firearms were found. The shooting did take place in the street and not in the park, according to officials.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact police.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.