Trolley Car Diner in Mt. Airy to close in October

It’s the end of the line for the Trolley Car Diner in Mount Airy.

Owner Ken Weinstein announced the diner will close on Oct. 15 due to declining sales.

The diner has been around for more than 20 years.

FOX 29’s Thomas Drayton paid the diner a visit Wednesday to bid farewell.

Weinstein said his main concern is softening the blow of the closure on the diner's employees. Staff members who stay until the end will receive severance pay based on their current wages and a bonus based on how long they've worked there. Trolley Car Diner plans to organize a job fair with other restaurants in the area to encourage local hiring, in addition to offering workships on resume writing and interview preparation for its employees.

"Our employees have been the face and backbone of the diner during the past 19 years and we want to make sure they continue to grow and thrive," Weinstein said in a statement.

The diner's sister restaurant, Trolley Car Café, remains open in East Falls.