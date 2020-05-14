Troopers shoot, kill runaway emu that was loose on highway

A runaway emu that disrupted travel by wandering along a major highway in the Philadelphia area was shot and killed by state police after attempts to capture it failed.

The emu was spotted on the median of Route 422 near Collegeville on Wednesday. The bird's presence caused lengthy backups in both directions, as authorities used tasers as part of their efforts to corral the emu.

Authorities say the large bird’s owner apparently lost control of the emu shortly after buying it.