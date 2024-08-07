Tropical Storm Debby update: Impact on Philadelphia, latest path projections and more

The remains of Tropical Storm Debby will crawl up the East Coast over the next several days, bringing heavy downpours and storms to parts of our area.

The latest models show the bulk of Debby scrapping by our area to the west, so many places will avoid a direct hit from the storm system.

Still, Debby's presence will be felt from Wednesday night through Friday, when forecasters expect tropical rain and that could lead to localized flash flooding.

Most places across the Philadelphia-area were waterlogged overnight Tuesday from a passing cluster of storms that dumped buckets of rain.

Where is Tropical Storm Debby

The slow-moving storm first made landfall along Florida’s Big Bend region on Monday as a Category 1 hurricane and slowly made its way to the northeast, dropping historic amounts of rain across the region.

As of Wednesday afternoon, forecasters tracked Tropical Storm Debby just off the coast of South Carolina near Charleston and Myrtle Beach. It's expected to curl inland before heading north through North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland before reaching our area as a Tropical Depression by Friday.

Debby projected path

Spaghetti models for Tropical Storm Debby. (FOX Weather)

The latest model from FOX Weather shows Debby's direct path missing the Philadelphia-area, but we're still within the margin for error.

Areas far west of Philadelphia will likely bare the brunt of Debby, but the storm's reach is expected to impact Philadelphia and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service expects Debby to downgrade to a Tropical Depression by the time it reaches the mid-atlantic region.

Debby storm path timeline

The FOX Forecast Center said that on Friday, Debby, which will be quickly transitioning from a tropical storm to a post-tropical storm will begin to push through interior portions of the Northeast.

"Heavy tropical rain related to Debby will be in the area in a couple of days," Woods said in a post on X, formally Twitter.

The extreme amounts of tropical moisture still being produced by the storm, combined with a dip in the jet stream off to the west, are expected to produce heavy precipitation throughout the interior Northeast.

Philly weather this week: Impacts for the Philadelphia area

Most of the Delaware Valley is getting a brief moment of relief Wednesday morning after Tuesday night's torrential downpour.

However, a stalled front system is keeping rain, clouds and cooler weather in the forecast for most of Wednesday.

Pop-up showers are possible throughout the day, with chances of scattered showers increasing overnight into Thursday.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the region will start to feel the impacts of Tropical Storm Debby by Friday.

Tropical rain could linger into Saturday morning and should give way to sunshine for part of the daylight hours and again on Sunday.

Philly hourly weather forecast

