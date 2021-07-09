Tropical Storm Elsa produced 2 tornadoes in Cape May, Ocean counties, surveyors confirm

The National Weather Service on Friday confirmed two tornadoes touched down in New Jersey early Friday morning as Tropical Storm Elsa plowed into the Jersey shore.

Weather surveyors confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit Woodbine, New Jersey around 2:40 a.m. with wind gusts up to 100 mph and a width of 75-yards.

The twister lasted just two minutes, according to the Weather Service, but left significant damage in its wake. A picnic shelter at Ocean World pool club was ripped to pieces and its roof was thrown into a nearby swimming pool. The club's rec center and office building also sustained structural damage.

Weather experts confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Woodbine during Tropical Storm Elsa.

The Woodbine tornado briefly stretched past the pool club and snapped tree limbs and ripped up vinyl fencing near a residential street. Weather surveyors said the tornado also snapped part of a pine tree onto a house.

Weather experts measured a smaller tornado in Little Egg Harbor, according to the Weather Service. The Ocean County twister was less severe than its counterpart but moved faster clocking 110-yards in about a minute.

The twister started in a residential area near Sycamore Drive and mainly left tree limbs snapped. Some homes suffered cosmetic damage, according to surveyors, while others had sturdy fencing upended and tossed. The weather service said the tornado also impact homes on nearby Vista Court.

