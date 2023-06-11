I-95 collapse: All lanes shut as large fire causes parts of interstate to fall near Cottman Avenue

Portions of Interstate 95 have collapsed after a large fire broke out Sunday morning, bringing traffic to a standstill and closing down parts of a major roadway.

All north and southbound lanes are closed for about 3 to 4 miles between Bridge Street and Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

Video from the scene showed smoke and flames billowing from under the collapsed interstate as emergency crews brought the fire under control around 7:30 a.m.

Officials say a tanker truck caught fire under the interstate near Cottman Avenue, causing the northbound overpass to collapse.

It is unclear what caused the fire, and if there are any injuries at this time.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Other roads in the area of Cottman Avenue and Rhawn are also closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.