Dump truck plows into house in Egg Harbor City, NJ

A dump truck crashed into a home in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey on Monday morning.

Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on the White Horse Pike in the areas of Bremen Avenue and Antwerp Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

Investigators say a man was driving west on the White Horse Pike in the area of Bremen Avenue when his Honda was struck from behind by a commercial dump truck. The impact forced his vehicle off the road.

The dump truck, owned by Hammonton-based J. Domenico & Son Excavating, continued west on the White Horse Pike across eastbound lanes of traffic, according to police. After jumping the curb, the dump truck continued through a field and collided with trees in a wooded area before finally impacting a house, located at 1500 White Horse Pike.

The homeowner was the sole occupant of the house. At the time of the incident, he was sitting on the first floor of the house.

The driver of the truck and 80-year-old occupant of the house were hospitalized with minor injures.

The investigation is going.

