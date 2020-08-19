Trump campaign sues New Jersey over mail-in ballot plan

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign has sued New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy over his plan to distribute mail-in ballots to voters for the November election.

Murphy announced the widespread mail-in voting effort last week during an interview with CNN's New Day. The first-term Democrat said New Jersey voters will still have the option to cast their ballot in-person. It’s not clear if people who aren’t registered will get an application to register.

On Wednesday, the Trump administration announced a lawsuit against Murphy's plan, calling it unconstitutional. Trump has been a staunch critic of widespread mail-in voting, chiefly arguing that it may be susceptible to tampering.

Last week, Trump said he opposes additional funding for the Postal Service, which he acknowledged would starve the agency of money that Democrats say is needed to process the anticipated surge in mail ballots.

"As it related to mail-in ballots, the good news is in a general election it doesn’t matter what party you're in. Everybody gets a ballot," Murphy said. "So we're going to have a hybrid model in November."

New Jersey previously held a successful all-mail primary election in early July, which Murphy used as the inspiration for turning the general election to a mail-in format.

