Trump campaign to give remarks in Las Vegas Sunday

article

President Donald Trump’s campaign is holding a press conference in Las Vegas Sunday afternoon, according to FOX News.

In an emailed correspondence, Nevada’s former attorney general, Adam Laxalt and American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp are expected to host the event scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

Trump's campaign has filed lawsuits in a number of states where the result could mean his defeat in the race against Democratic challenger Joe Biden — though three of the lawsuits were quickly dismissed by judges.

While Trump insists on Twitter that ballots have been improperly counted and argues that President-elect Joe Biden's victory is premature, two sources told FOX News that Trump would concede and execute a peaceful transfer of power if his campaign's legal challenges fall short of changing the projected outcome.

RELATED: Who won the election? Joe Biden projected as winner of 2020 presidential race after claiming Pennsylvania

The Trump campaign has filed suits in several battleground states where Biden led by a razor-thin margin, including Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. It claimed instances of illegally counted votes after Election Day and that poll watchers were blocked from observing counting.

Advertisement

In the meantime, Biden has already taken steps to filling out his administration, focusing first on the raging pandemic that will likely dominate the early days of his administration.

Transition team officials said that this week Biden will also launch his agency review teams, the group of transition staffers that have access to key agencies in the current administration to ease the transfer of power. The teams will collect and review information such as budgetary and staffing decisions, pending regulations and other work in progress from current staff at the departments to help Biden’s team prepare to transition.

White House officials would not comment on whether they would cooperate with Biden's team on the review.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Check back updates.