Trump holds Building America's Future community roundtable in Drexel Hill as Election Day approaches

Former President Donald Trump is back in the Delaware Valley in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania with Election Day now just one week away.

Trump supporters lined up early outside the Drexelbrook Event Center Tuesday, all for a chance to see the former President one more time before they hit the polls on November 5th.

"Because I want to support President Trump because he’s the president for the future, and he’s going to save America," said Jean MacElderry from Northeast Philadelphia.

"This is about God and country, and that is what Trump stands for – 100 percent," added Karen Lynn Casey from Lansdowne.

The community roundtable was hosted by conservative nonprofit Building America's Future. Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee was on the roundtable alongside Trump to discuss the issues senior citizens are facing, including Medicare and living on a fixed income.

One of the youngest in attendance, 11-year-old Paloma Subbil, says she'll be heading to the polls with her dad when he goes to cast his vote.

"Very exciting – I love Trump, and I can’t wait to see him in office again," said Paloma Subbil from Kennett Square.

Tevin Dix says Drexel Hill is his hometown, so he wasn't going to miss the roundtable that is in his backyard. He says the economy is one of his biggest issues.

"I may not agree with everything Trump says and does, but I like his policies – he was getting a lot of things done in this country, and he’s done a lot more for Black America," stated Tevin Dix from Drexel Hill.

Trump had a rally scheduled in Allentown for Tuesday evening, as Trump and Vice President Harris continue fighting for votes in battleground states all the way up to Election Day.