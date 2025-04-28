2 wanted in deadly bus stop ambush shooting of teen in Philadelphia

The Brief Two people are wanted in a 2024 Philadelphia bus stop shooting that claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy. The early morning shooting also wounded four people standing nearby. Investigators believe the suspects retreated to a waiting Nissan that has since been found by police.



Authorities are searching for two gunmen who they say fatally shot a teenager as he was getting on a SEPTA bus last year in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance video of the shooting that happened in March 2024 in East Germantown.

Four other people were hit by the smattering of gunfire, including a 15-year-old and two women, though none of them died from their injuries.

What we know:

Police say 17-year-old Imhotep Institute Charter High School student Dayemen Taylor was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at a SEPTA bus stop.

Video shared by police on Monday shows the March 2024 shooting that unfolded as the teen was boarding a SEPTA bus on the 6200 block of Ogontz Avenue.

It's believed that two shooters fired handguns at the teen, killing him and wounding four other people, including a 15-year-old and two women aboard the bus.

The shooters are then seen on video retreating to a waiting Nissan Altima parked just a block away. That car, police say, has since been recovered.

Dig deeper:

Investigators called attention to distinct clothing that was being worn by one of the shooters.

One of the suspects was spotted wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt that says "Don't get emotional, it's only broken promises" on the back.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.