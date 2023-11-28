TSA officers catch Chester County man with loaded gun at Philadelphia International Airport

article

A Chester County man is facing charges after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers caught him with a loaded gun at Philadelphia International Airport.

During the incident Monday, officials say the Coatesville resident entered the security checkpoint when the X-ray unit alerted his carry-on bag. After a closer inspection, police confiscated the 9mm gun that was loaded with six bullets.

Police cited the man on a weapons charge and he also faces a financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint. The penalty for carrying weapons can reach as high as $15,000, depending on the circumstances.

MORE HEADLINES:

"Our officers are well trained and remain vigilant in their mission, especially during the long Thanksgiving holiday travel period," said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. "There is no excuse for bringing a gun to the checkpoint. Responsible gun owners do not bring their guns to a checkpoint. The Monday after Thanksgiving is usually one of the busiest days of the year as people who have been on an extended Thanksgiving trip continue to make their way home. This was irresponsible on the part of this traveler on one of the busiest days of the year. Incidents such as this are dangerous, they disrupt our security screening operations and cause delays for other law-abiding travelers who just want to get on their flight to travel for the holiday. This man now faces a Federal civil penalty that could cost him thousands of dollars."

TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to individuals who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint. Civil penalties for bringing a gun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances. This applies to individuals with or without concealed gun carry permits because a concealed carry permit does not allow a firearm to be carried through a checkpoint.

TSA has details on how to travel with a firearm and ammunition posted on its website.

Unsure if an item should be packed in a carry-on bag, checked bag, either or neither? Download the free myTSA app, which has a handy "What can I bring?" feature that allows you to type in the item to find out if it can fly. Or ask on Twitter or Facebook Messenger at @AskTSA. Travelers may send a question by texting "Travel" to AskTSA (275-872).