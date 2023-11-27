SEPTA police shoot knife-wielding man accused of stabbing SEPTA guard near City Hall: officials

An investigation is underway after a stabbing and shooting occurred at Philadelphia City Hall Monday night.

According to SEPTA’s Andrew Busch, the incident occurred at around 8:15 P.M. at the Walnut-Locust Station.

Officials say while at the station, a knife-wielding suspect stabbed a 19-year-old female security guard who was working for SEPTA in her neck.

Busch says the suspect had a knife out and was involved in a confrontation with others which then prompted the unarmed guard to approach him.

SEPTA Transit Police then arrived at the scene and once they encountered the suspect, one officer fired their service weapon, according to the SEPTA spokesperson.

Busch said the suspect was shot and taken to the hospital.

Sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley the 48-year-old suspect was shot in the chest by police after attempting to flee the stabbing scene.

According to Keeley, police sources described the suspect as "homeless."

The 19-year-old victim was transported to Jefferson Hospital where she was placed in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the 48-year-old suspect was also transported to Jefferson Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Sources also tell Keeley a second victim may have been cut by the knife-wielding suspect. That victim suffered a minor laceration.

No police injuries have been reported.