TSA officers discover 2 knives sewn into child's stuffed animal at PHL

article

TSA officers say they found two knives sewn into a child's stuffed animal.

The incident took place Monday at the Philadelphia International Airport's security checkpoint.

According to officials, the stuffed animal, which appeared to be a black bear in a space-age technology suit and cape, triggered an alarm as it entered the checkpoint X-ray machine.

An X-ray image showed that something was concealed inside the bear and, upon closer inspection, TSA officers noticed that the back of the bear showed signs of having been re-stitched.

After removing the stitches from the bear, the TSA officers pulled out two knives that had been "artfully concealed" inside the toy.

"This is a good example of why we cannot assume that something as innocent-looking as a child’s stuffed animal is not a risk to security," said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. "Someone intentionally attempted to conceal two knives inside this 9-year-old boy’s toy for whatever reason. It was a good catch on the part of our TSA officers."

The youngster was traveling with his mother, a resident of Cortland, NY, who told officials that the bear was a comfort toy for her son.

She is likely to face a Federal civil penalty for the security violation.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter