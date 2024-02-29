TSA PreCheck will try using your face as your ID at these airports

If you’re a TSA PreCheck member, travel may have gotten even easier.

At some airports nationwide, TSA PreCheck members may no longer be required to show their ID or boarding pass.

United Airlines announced it is now offering TSA PreCheck Touchless ID at United’s security checkpoints and bag drop.

The shortcuts are currently in a testing phase at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, as well as Los Angeles International Airport.

"We recently launched TSA PreCheck Touchless ID at O’Hare International Airport, which allows travelers to seamlessly drop off their bags and make it quickly through security – all without having to present an ID," a United spokesperson told the Points Guy .

TSA PreCheck line at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Atlanta, Georgia. (Credit: Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

To use this feature, customers opt-in to this service in the United app when they check in for their flight. When they arrive at the airport, they can head to a bag drop shortcut kiosk where their photo is taken and their bag tag will print. Next, an agent will tag their bag without having to check their ID.

If a traveler is not checking a bag, they can head right to a TSA security checkpoint where their photo is taken.

The technology is similar to other recent security updates, including the Delta Digital ID and American Airlines Mobile ID which allow travelers to quickly walk through security after looking into a camera and getting their face scanned.

TSA advises that travelers must continue to bring proper identification to the airport.

TSA tests self-screening

TSA told FOX Television Stations in a statement that it is currently laying the groundwork for new technologies to improve the passenger experience.

"Further development with facial recognition technology will continue to occur organically as TSA deploys technology to checkpoints nationwide, states adopt mobile driver’s licenses, and additional airports and airlines recognize an opportunity to serve their frequent flyer members and other travelers with innovative identity verification technologies," the TSA spokesperson said in a statement.

TSA also recently introduced and is currently testing self-service kiosks at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

According to a release from TSA, Screening at Speed allows TSA PreCheck passengers to do their own security screening with "minimal to no assistance" from TSA officers.

"Like self-ordering kiosks at fast food and sit-down restaurants, self-service screening allows passengers in the Trusted Traveler Program to complete the security screening process on their own," Screening at Speed program manager John Fortune said in a statement. "The passenger self-service screening technology aims to keep travelers and TSOs safer by minimizing person to person contact, reducing the number of bags TSOs have to pick up and move around and allowing passengers to proceed at their own pace."