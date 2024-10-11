Expand / Collapse search

TSA stops person with loaded handgun in carry-on bag at Philadelphia International Airport

October 11, 2024
A traveler from Florida was stopped with a handgun in their bag at Philadelphia International Airport.

PHILADELPHIA - A loaded handgun and a magazine were found in a Florida resident's carry-on bag by TSA agents at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday.

TSA Agents made the discovery at an x-ray checkpoint and reported it to Philadelphia police, who then confiscated the firearm.

"When someone brings a loaded gun to one of our checkpoints, it is a risk to everyone in the airport," TSA’s Federal Security Director Gerardo Spero said. 

This was the 32nd firearm intercepted by TSA Agents at Philadelphia International Airport this year. 

The agency reported last month that it had stopped a traveler with a gun in their carry-on bag two days in a row.

Another traveler was stopped in October when agents discovered he had a shotgun shell used to store methamphetamine.

Travelers can learn the proper way to travel with a firearm on the TSA's website.