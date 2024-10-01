Shotgun shell containing drugs found on traveler at Philadelphia International Airport: TSA

article

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after TSA agents found an altered shotgun shell filled with methamphetamines concealed in his groin at a security checkpoint.

The discovery happened Monday when officials say TSA agents found a shotgun shell that had been tampered with and contained white powder on the man.

Officials say further inspection of the white powder revealed that it was not an explosive substance, and police later determined that it was methamphetamine.

The traveler, a Columbia County resident, was arrested and charged.

Featured article

"It is disappointing to see individuals attempt to hide items on their person or among their carry-on items in an attempt to conceal them," TSA's Gerardo Spero said.

TSA agents at Philadelphia International Airport recently reported finding handguns in two different travelers' carry-on bags on back-to-back days.

Officials say any explosives, including ammunition, are not prohibited through TSA security checkpoints.

"It was a good catch and a job well done by all involved, including our law enforcement partners," Spero said.