Expand / Collapse search

Two bear sightings reported in Delaware County

Published 
Delaware County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Two bear sightings reported in Delaware County

Two incidents have been reported of bears being spotted in Delaware County.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. - Two bear sightings have been reported in Delaware County.

VIdeo from Anne Chappelle's Ring camera shows the bear roaming around overnight Tuesday on Rotherfield Lane in Chadds Ford.

The Upper Chichester police posted a video to their Facebook page, which said a bear was also spotted on the 4400 block of Garnetmine Road.

It's unclear if it's the same bear.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP