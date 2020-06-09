Two bear sightings reported in Delaware County

Two bear sightings have been reported in Delaware County.

VIdeo from Anne Chappelle's Ring camera shows the bear roaming around overnight Tuesday on Rotherfield Lane in Chadds Ford.

The Upper Chichester police posted a video to their Facebook page, which said a bear was also spotted on the 4400 block of Garnetmine Road.

It's unclear if it's the same bear.

