Two-car crash in Northeast Philadelphia leaves 1 dead, 1 injured: police

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a two-car crash that left one driver dead and another injured on Thursday evening.

According to police, the crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on the 12800 block of Knights Road in the Northeast Philadelphia section of the city.

Authorities say a 24-year-old man was traveling in a car moving at a high rate of speed when the vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a pickup truck.

Police say the person in the pickup truck was injured and the 24-year-old did not survive.

