Two-car crash, vehicle fire leaves one man injured in Hunting Park, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is recovering in hospital after a car crash in Hunting Park early Saturday morning.
Fire officials say at least two cars crashed near the intersection of Broad and Bristol streets around 4 a.m.
One of the cars caught on fire, leaving behind charred remains.
A man, whose age and identity has not been released, was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening burn injuries.
It is believed that the crash may have been caused by speeding, according to officials. However, no further details have been released.