'Two icons, one night': Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to perform single show at Lincoln Financial Field

Music icons Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are heading to the City of Brotherly Love this summer.

On Thursday, Live Nation announced the legends will perform a show on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Lincoln Financial Field.

Tickets for the one-night show will go on sale on Friday, December 16 at 10:00 a.m., according to Live Nation.

Fans who are Citi card members will have access to presale tickets from Tuesday, December 13 at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, December 15 at 10:00 p.m.

The duo's tour begins in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday and ends with a show in Boston on September 23, 2023.

The shows in Philadelphia and Boston were added to the regular lineup.