Two injured in Kensington shooting, authorities say

Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left two men injured on Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 600 block of W Tioga Street in the city's Kensington section shortly after 9: 30 a.m.

Officials say a 38-year-old man was shot twice in the right foot. He walked into Temple Hospital and placed in critical condition, per police.

Authorities say a 19-year-old man was shot in the chest and later transported to Temple Hospital by police, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

SKYFOX flew over the area and observed investigators searching the scene.

Police say no weapons have been found and no arrests made.