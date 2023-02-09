Darby man charged in shooting of Philadelphia police officer, police say

Police say a Pennsylvania man has been charged in connection with the shooting of a Philadelphia police officer.

Investigators say on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., an officer and his partner pulled over a vehicle with three people inside near the intersection of 60th and Market Streets.

According to officials, during the traffic stop, a struggle ensued between the officer and a passenger, during which the officer was shot.

Deputy Commissioner Stanford says one of the bullets exited the officer's body and he underwent surgery to ensure no internal damage came from the gunshot wounds.

The 32-year-old officer was then placed in stable condition after surgery, according to the Fraternal Order of Police.

"There's absolutely relief that we're not reporting on an officer death, but that doesn't take away the anger that I feel, the frustration that we all feel," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

The names of the officer who was shot was not shared by police.

"It's just a very dangerous and difficult job done by very brave people," Mayor Jim Kenney said outside the hospital. "Our prayers are with the officer and with all our officers to make sure that he recovers and they stay safe."

On Thursday, police identified one suspect as Eric Haynes, 45, of Darby, Pennsylvania.

Authorities say he was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer and related charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.