Two killed in Delaware crash near railroad crossing

article

Delaware State Police say two people were killed when an SUV was hit by another car as the driver attempted a U-turn at a railroad crossing.

A news release on Friday says a woman was driving a Ford Edge northbound on Centerville Road, while a man driving a Toyota RAV4 was approaching in the southbound lanes.

Both vehicles were near a railroad crossing which had flashing lights to indicate an approaching train.

Police say the woman attempted a U-turn and was hit by the Toyota.

The woman and a man riding with her were killed. The driver of the other car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter