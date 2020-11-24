Two men critical after they are shot on a Kensington street

article

Two men are in critical condition after they were shot on the street in Kensington.

According to authorities, three men in a green car were seen shooting at two men on the 2800 block of D Street Tuesday, just after 12:30 in the afternoon.

A 30-year-old man was shot once in the lower back. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed in critical condition.

A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was rushed to Episcopal Hospital and then on to Temple where he is listed as critical.

Officers stopped the men in the car at D Street and Allegheny Avenue where they were detained. Officers discovered a weapon at that location.

An investigation continues.

Advertisement

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter