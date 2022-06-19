Two men critically shot getting out of their car in East Germantown, police say

Two gunshot victims were rushed to the hospital after police found them critically injured Saturday night.

Police were responding to several 911 calls for gunshots on the 5700 block of Anderson Street when they found two men, both in their 20s.

One was inside a car parked with the doors open, while the other was lying on the sidewalk next to the car.

Police say it appears the men were exiting the car when one or two shooters opened fire. They were both struck multiple times.

At least 11 spent shell casing were found on the scene. A handgun was also recovered from the car.

Both men are said to be in critical condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center.