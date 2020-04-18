Two men hopped fence at shuttered Six Flags safari park, police say

article

Jackson Township police are searching for two men who allegedly hopped a fence at the shuttered Six Flags safari park and spent half an hour inside the facility.

According to police, Six Flag's security cameras captured two men climbing the fence on the Reed Road side of the park just before 6 p.m Tuesday.

The suspects reportedly spent 30 minutes inside the park and risked coming into direct contact with the safari animals.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is encouraged to contact police at 732-928-1111.

Authorities say they have dealt with multiple reports of people near and around amusement park over the recent days.

Last Thursday, officers issued a citation to a man who was seen on Reed Road and trespassing on Six Flag property. Police say the man claimed he was there to see the animals.

Officers were also dispatched to Reed Road on Apr. 12 for a report of people gathering along the park's fence line. Responding officers found a family on bikes driving down the township-owned road and issued a warning.

