2 sought in shooting that killed 12-year-old Frankford boy, $20K reward offered

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of two men they consider suspects in the November shooting death of a 12-year-old in his Frankford home.

Officials say the two men were seen in surveillance video walking toward the scene.

Philadelphia Police seek the public's help locating these two men in connection with a November fatal shooting of a 12-year-old in Frankford.

On November 22, just before 3 a.m., investigators say a person or persons either rang the front doorbell or knocked on the door of a home on the 5000 block of Ditman Street.

It was at this time a shooter reportedly fired a single 9 mm shot through the front door, fatally striking the 12-year-old boy in the forehead.

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding the two men to contact the Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Division at 215-686-3334 or call the tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be submitted by texting to PPDTIP (773847). Tips can also be emailed at tips@phillypolice.com. Anyone wishing to submit an anonymous tip can do so online at www.phillypolice.com.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

