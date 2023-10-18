Two more suspects arrested, identified in connection to murder of Philadelphia Officer Richard Mendez

Philadelphia Police say two more arrests have been made in the killing of Officer Richard Mendez at Philadelphia International Airport last week, bringing an end to the search for suspects.

The arrests come just two days after police took 18-year-old Yobranny Martinez-Fernandez into custody. Police believe Yobranny Martinez-Fernandez was among four suspects involved in the deadly shooting that also injured Officer Raul Ortiz and killed suspect Jesús Hernán Madera Durán.

The deadly shooting erupted in the parking garage when both officers witnessed a suspected vehicle break-in as they arrived for their shifts. It's believed that one of the officers attempted to apprehend a suspect when another suspect shot both officers from behind by one of the other suspects.

On Wednesday, Philadelphia police identified two additional suspects that were arrested earlier that day for what Mayor Kenney called a "senseless act of violence."

Alexander Batista-Polanco, 21, from Camden, New Jersey, was being transported to the Philadelphia Homicide Unit after being taken into custody in New Jersey, and facing arrest warrants in both New Jersey and Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Hendrick Pena-Fernandez, 21, from Pennsauken, New Jersey, was taken into custody by New Jersey State Police after a search of his home was unsuccessful. He will also be extradited to the Philadelphia Homicide Unit.

Murder and attempted murder warrants have been approved for all three suspects, according to the DA's Office.

Philadelphia police say "everyone responsible for the shooting is now in custody," including one who died the night of the shooting, the second arrested on Monday, and the two arrested Wednesday.

"I said that we would get you, and we did just that," said Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford.

However, officials say the investigation is far from over as they investigate individuals who tried to "obstruct" police from finding the suspects. Police did not provide further details.

A weapon has not been recovered, and police have yet to release which suspect may have fired the deadly shots. None of the officers are believed to have fired their weapons during the shooting.