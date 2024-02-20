Two winners will have to split $2.4 million NJ lottery jackpot

Two lucky players just became millionaires after winning the same New Jersey lottery!

Both tickets matched all five numbers for Monday's Jersey Cash 5 jackpot worth $2,407,446.

Each ticket will now receive $1,203,723 in winnings.

One ticket was sold at White Eagle Liquor on Saint Mihiel Drive in Riverside, and another at Crossstown Liquors on 12th Avenue in Newark.

Winning numbers: 03, 15, 24, 33 and 40

Both retailers will receive a $2,000 bonus check for selling the winning tickets.