Two winners will have to split $2.4 million NJ lottery jackpot
NEW JERSEY - Two lucky players just became millionaires after winning the same New Jersey lottery!
Both tickets matched all five numbers for Monday's Jersey Cash 5 jackpot worth $2,407,446.
Each ticket will now receive $1,203,723 in winnings.
One ticket was sold at White Eagle Liquor on Saint Mihiel Drive in Riverside, and another at Crossstown Liquors on 12th Avenue in Newark.
Winning numbers: 03, 15, 24, 33 and 40
Both retailers will receive a $2,000 bonus check for selling the winning tickets.