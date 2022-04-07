Two women who were last seen at a wedding in California found dead

Two women who were reported missing over the weekend were found dead Tuesday inside a car submerged in the Stanislaus River.

The two women, Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton, were last seen at a wedding Sunday night at Spring Creek Country Club.

According to the Ripon Police Department, a country club employee noticed a car submerged in the river, near the southeastern part of the golf course. Law enforcement quickly matched the vehicle to that of the missing person’s report and identified the two women.

It is unknown how the women ended up in the river; police say at this time there is no evidence of criminal activity or foul play.

Ripon police are working with the medical examiner to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Gursharan Kang at 209-599-0275.

