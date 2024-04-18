Uber in Philadelphia: New rider verification promotes driver safety

article

Uber is launching a new rider verification pilot program, and Philadelphia is one of the first cities to test it out starting Thursday.

The new program is aimed to help Uber drivers confirm riders' identities, giving them more "peace of mind" before the ride begins.

"Drivers consistently tell Uber they want to know more about who is getting in their vehicle," the rideshare company said.

Verified riders will receive a new badge in the app after they undergo the required verification steps.

Rider Verification Process:

Names and phone numbers in Uber accounts will be cross-checked with a trusted third-party database

Most riders will be verified using account details, with no additional action needed

Riders can also upload government-issued identification, such as a driver's license, passport, or other official documentation

Drivers will then be able to see a rider's "verified" badge when deciding if they want to accept a trip.

However, Uber says riders' last names and phone numbers will never be shared with drivers.

"Drivers will only see a rider’s first name, star rating, trip details, and now, a verified rider badge."