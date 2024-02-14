Uber, Lyft app drivers strike at PHL Airport, nationwide on Valentine's Day

Drivers for Uber and Lyft protested and stayed put in their lot near Philadelphia International Airport Wednesday as they protested what they say are falling fares.

Business is brisk at the Uber/Lyft waiting area at Philly International as drivers pull up, load up and ride off.

Passengers knew there was a protest by ride-share drivers, but the wait wasn’t long.

Edgar Martinez is a ride-share driver ready to step away.

He said, "that’s why I’m out here protesting. I’m going to make a change if it’s not going to change, I’m going to be one of the guys with over 20-thousand rides that’s going to leave."

Drivers gathered holding signs of protest in the ride-share lot off Island Avenue just a hop from the airport.

They say Uber and Lyft are gobbling-up their fares, grabbing as much as 70 % for themselves, leaving drivers with little after gas and car repairs.

A driver said he was offered $190 roundtrip driving from Philly to State College, which drops to about $100 after gas.

He claims Uber charged the passenger $600. "$190 for everything the whole ride to go and comeback. I cannot. We cannot. This is not fair," he said.

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lyft argues, after expenses, its drivers nationally in the second half of 2023 earned $23.46 per driving hour, including tips and bonuses.

Adding under a new plan: "Now, drivers will always make at least 70% of the weekly rider fares after external fees. It’s all part of our new customer-friendly focus on drivers."

Rider Gabriel Matthews of Fox Chase said, "I think a lot of people that are doing that shouldn’t use that as a sole base of income. There are a lot of opportunities in the city."

While rider Todd Graves was concerned. "They’re out here driving people working hard, they shouldn’t have everything they make taken from them," he said.