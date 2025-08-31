Uber offers free rides to seniors amid SEPTA cuts

The Brief Uber has partnered with local nonprofits in order to help Philly seniors get around amid SEPTA cuts. The goal of Uber's Senior Ride Program is to ensure that seniors are able to get to essential things like doctors' appointments. Another massive round of cuts was set to go into effect on Sept. 2, but on Friday, a judge granted a temporary injunction, halting SEPTA from going forward until at least Thursday.



Philly seniors may be in luck: Uber has partnered with local nonprofits ACHIEVEability and the Ogontz Avenue Revitalization Corporation (OARC) in order to help them get around amid SEPTA's service cuts.

What we know:

The goal of Uber's Senior Ride Program is to ensure that seniors are able to get to essential things like doctors' appointments, according to a press release.

The release states that 20% of the population of Philadelphia is over the age of 60—that's 316,000 people.

"This innovative partnership is a prime example of how the private sector and community organizations can connect to fill critical gaps to support our neighbors," State Rep. Morgan Cephas, D-Philadelphia, said in a statement. "By providing a reliable transportation alternative, we’re helping ensure older Philadelphians can maintain their independence and dignity, while preserving their quality of life."

"Our goal is to make it easier for all Philadelphians to get around, and this program ensures that seniors in West and Northwest Philly have a safe, reliable option when they need it most," Emilie Boman, head of Social Impact at Uber, added in her statement.

Seniors with smartphones will receive vouchers and promotional codes in order to take advantage of this offer, according to the release. Seniors without smartphones who live in West Philadelphia should contact ACHIEVEability to schedule rides. Seniors without smartphones in Northwest Philadelphia should contact OARC to schedule rides.

SEPTA cuts

Timeline:

On Aug. 24, SEPTA cut 32 bus routes and shortened 16 others. Service was also reduced on the 88 bus, Metro and Regional Rail lines. All special rail services, including the Sports Express, were discontinued as well.

Some SEPTA bus routes will be restored this week, however, in an effort to help children get to and from school, thanks to an agreement reached between SEPTA and the City of Philadelphia last week.

Another massive round of cuts was set to go into effect on Tuesday, Sept. 2, but on Friday, a judge granted a temporary injunction, halting SEPTA from going forward until at least Thursday.

If Pennsylvania lawmakers fail to reach a budget compromise by the new year, more cuts could be on the way. A 9 p.m. curfew on all rail services will be implemented, and five Regional Rail routes will be eliminated. The Broad-Ridge Spur subway line will also cease operations.