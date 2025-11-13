UK man charged in fatal NJ crash accused of identity fraud

The Brief George Linard, 24, charged with second-degree Death by Auto in Woodbury, N.J. Linard's true identity was revealed after initially being identified as Steve Hall. The Attorney General's Office is investigating due to the fatality involving police.



A man from the United Kingdom faces serious charges after a fatal crash in Woodbury.

What we know:

George Linard, 24, has been charged with second-degree Death by Auto and other offenses, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

Initially identified as Steve Hall, Linard's true identity was discovered after the crash. He is also charged with possessing a fraudulent government license.

The backstory:

On Nov. 9, West Deptford police officers responded to a report of two intoxicated men at PS Gas and Food Mart

Linard, who was driving a white vehicle, fled the scene and collided with another car, resulting in one fatality and injuries to two others.

The 24-year-old's charges include two counts of fourth-degree Assault by Auto.

The crash resulted in one death and injuries to two passengers.

Linard was found to have a pending criminal indictment in Bergen County for unrelated charges.

What's next:

Linard's next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 17.

The maximum penalty for a second-degree crime is 10 years in prison, while a fourth-degree crime carries up to 18 months.

The Attorney General's Office will continue investigating.

What we don't know:

The outcome of Linard's pending charges in Bergen County remains uncertain.