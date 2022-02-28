Ukraine candle from Door County Candle Company; 'People just want to help'

If you’re looking for a way to support Ukraine, a Wisconsin candle company is providing the perfect opportunity.

FOX6 News spoke with the owner of Door County Candle Company whose trying to shine a light on what’s going on overseas.

"We all just felt so helpless. After that, I was like, I need to do something," said Christiana Tripani.

Tripani describes how many Ukrainian Americans felt watching their home country be invaded by Russia.

So Tripani turned to what she knows best—making candles—especially for Ukraine.

"I thought you know, even if we just sell 10, we’re still making money and raising awareness."

Her hope for 10 sales of the vanilla candle turned into almost 4,000 in just two days—with all of the profits going to Razom for a Ukraine, a non-profit benefiting the needs of the country.

"People, even if they’re not Ukrainian or have ties to Ukraine, people are just really good. There's a lot of good people and people just want to help. I’m happy we could provide a way that we could help and donate to a reputable, really good organization," said Tripani.

All you do is head to their website and their Ukraine candle is right on their front page to order.

Tripani hopes the burning passion of the Ukrainian people shines through in the homes of those who buy her candles.

"Sometimes its hard to feel like your voice is heard or your making a difference and I want people to know that that candle made a direct difference and that their purchase is really making an impact on people," she said.

Tripani asks for patience as the candles are handmade and may take up to two weeks to ship due to the high demand.

Learn more about how to purchase a candle or just donate to the non-profit.