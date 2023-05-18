Uncontained forest fire burning in Salem County, officials say

article

Over a dozen structures are being threatened by an uncontained wildfire burning in Salem County, according to officials.

The New Jersey Forrest Fire Service on Thursday said crews are battling the blaze at the former Holly Hills Golf Course in Alloway.

The fire is currently threatening 15 structures and has consumed 10 acres, according to the service.

Firefighters are conducting containment lines and burnout operations to contain and slow the fire's progression, officials said.

No roads have been closed and no one has been evacuated.