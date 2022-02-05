Unidentified man killed in head-on crash on Delaware road

article

Delaware State Police say an unidentified man was killed when his car was hit head-on by a tractor-trailer.

A news release says a 2017 Nissan Sentra was heading east on Laurel Road at around 11:14 p.m. Friday.

A westbound tractor-trailer crossed into the eastbound lane and hit the front of the Nissan. Investigators said the driver of the Nissan wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity was being withheld until family members could be notified.

The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t injured.

