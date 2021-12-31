Unique items dropped in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey to celebrate the new year

article

Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey drop some unique items at midnight on New Year's Eve.

In New Jersey, you can watch a giant blueberry drop at midnight.

No, it's not a real blue blueberry, but it is a giant ball lit with blue lights. Nicknamed the "blueberry capital of the world", Hammonton drops the "blueberry" blue ball in front of town hall.

If you're near the Delaware Beaches, you can watch an anchor drop in Lewes. The anchor will be well lit with holiday lights and falls by the water at the Overfalls ship. There will be music playing, hot cholate flowing, and warm fires to stand around with friends. Farther down the coast, a figure of someone skimboarding drops at midnight in Dewey Beach. This happens right in town along Route 1 at New Orleans street.

In Pennsylvania, you'll see more food drop at midnight. Kennett Square, known for mushroom farming, will drop a giant mushroom. Just like the blueberry in Hammonton, this "mushroom" is made of lights. This takes place at State & Union Streets, and organizers recommend parking at the Kennett High School.

A paper mache pickle will drop in Dillsburg, York County, a giant strawberry will drop in Harrisburg, Dauphin County in Strawberry Square, and actual bologna drops at midnight in downtown Lebanon. In Perry County just off of 322, a sled will drop in Duncannon at midnight and in McClure, Snyder County, a giant kettle lowers at midnight and Shamokin, Northumberland County, drops a giant piece of (foam) coal.

Allentown will drop a giant metal ball at midnight this New Year's Eve at 7th and Hamilton.

Your Weather Authority says it will be mild for all the New Year's Eve drops. Expect temperatures in the low 50s, dry weather, and cloudy skies. Your Weather Authority is tracking rain for New Year's Day.

