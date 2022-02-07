Delaware mask mandates in schools, indoor settings to be lifted, Gov. Carney says

article

A universal indoor mask mandate in Delaware is set to be lifted on Friday, while the state's school mask requirements are set to be lifted late next month, Gov. John Carney announced Monday.

Governor John Carney on Monday signed a revision to the State of Emergency order, which lifts the universal indoor mask mandate effective at 8 a.m. on February 11.

Also in Monday's revision to the State of Emergency order, Governor Carney temporarily extended the mask requirement in both public and private K-12 schools and child care facilities.

As a result, that requirement will expire at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 31.

Officials say this temporary extension of the mask requirement will allow parents more time to get their school-age children vaccination before the expiration of the statewide requirement.

It also gives the Division of Public Health and the Department of Education time to work with schools on updates to quarantine and contact tracing guidance, officials added.

Carney's announcement comes on the same day New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to announce the end of school mask requirements in the Garden State, effective early next month.

___

