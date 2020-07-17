University of Delaware suspends fall sports season amid pandemic

article

The University of Delaware announced Friday that it will suspend all fall sports citing the ongoing health threats imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

This includes football, soccer, volleyball, cross country, rowing, tennis, and golf. The school says it will work "diligently" to ensure a competitive 2021 fall sports season.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and the entire community has always been, and will continue to be our top priority," Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation Chrissi Rawak said. "We know how hard our student-athletes, coaches and staff work to compete for this great University."

The school ensures that all students who are on an athletic scholarship who choose not to participate in the athletics during the 2020-2021 academic year will have their scholarships honored.

"While the entire CAA conference did not make a collective decision on sports outside of football, we felt it was necessary for us to align our decision for all of our fall sports," a statement on the school's website read.

